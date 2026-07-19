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Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Abbott Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tandem Investment Advisors cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.5% in the first quarter, selling 362,248 shares and leaving it with 630,596 shares worth about $64.7 million.
  • Abbott recently reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings, with EPS of $1.31 versus $1.28 expected, and raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60.
  • Sentiment around the stock has improved, with several analysts raising price targets or reiterating bullish ratings; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average target of $118.61.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Abbott Laboratories.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,596 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 362,248 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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