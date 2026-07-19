Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 166,214 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,827 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 166,214 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,903,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,977,777,000 after buying an additional 136,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,159,088,000 after buying an additional 372,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,896,944,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 950.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,563,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,557,000 after buying an additional 3,223,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $248.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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