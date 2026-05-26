Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 21,012 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,256 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,611 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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