Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,422 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

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Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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