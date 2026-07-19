Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,211 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $75,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,061,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $363.14 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $566.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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