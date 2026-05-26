Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,292 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 37,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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