Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,822 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Tapestry worth $36,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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