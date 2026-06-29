Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 34,312 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after acquiring an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,194,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $146.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.39 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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