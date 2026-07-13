Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,399 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3%

TPR stock opened at $141.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here