Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $277,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $213,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 426.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 909,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 191.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 852,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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