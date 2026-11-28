Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 671,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Targa Resources worth $656,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,332 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,099 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Targa Resources Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE TRGP opened at $280.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $316.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.02 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.30. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Paul Chung sold 1,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.11, for a total transaction of $537,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,840. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research set a $335.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $326.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $326.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a Houston-based midstream energy company that gathers, processes, treats and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its systems also handle crude oil and condensate, connecting production areas with downstream markets and facilities. The company's operations include natural gas gathering and processing, NGL transportation and fractionation, and related storage and logistics services. Its infrastructure serves major U.S. producing regions, including the Permian Basin, and links those areas with markets along the Gulf Coast.

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