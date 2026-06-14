Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 157.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts: Sign Up

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $280.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $285.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Targa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Targa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Targa Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here