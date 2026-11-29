Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 299,037 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,832,687 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,586,077,000 after purchasing an additional 291,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,226,166 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,814,604,000 after purchasing an additional 626,885 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,254,731 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,151,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $790,299,000 after buying an additional 688,598 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,025,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $811,190,000 after buying an additional 539,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Chung sold 1,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.11, for a total transaction of $537,735.76. Following the sale, the director owned 44,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,028,840. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.02 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $316.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 68.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $312.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $335.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.63.

Read Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a Houston-based midstream energy company that gathers, processes, treats and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its systems also handle crude oil and condensate, connecting production areas with downstream markets and facilities. The company's operations include natural gas gathering and processing, NGL transportation and fractionation, and related storage and logistics services. Its infrastructure serves major U.S. producing regions, including the Permian Basin, and links those areas with markets along the Gulf Coast.

Further Reading

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