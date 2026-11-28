Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 381.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $316.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Chung sold 1,816 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.11, for a total value of $537,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,840. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $315.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Targa Resources from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $344.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $326.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a Houston-based midstream energy company that gathers, processes, treats and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its systems also handle crude oil and condensate, connecting production areas with downstream markets and facilities. The company's operations include natural gas gathering and processing, NGL transportation and fractionation, and related storage and logistics services. Its infrastructure serves major U.S. producing regions, including the Permian Basin, and links those areas with markets along the Gulf Coast.

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