Target Corporation $TGT Position Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 266.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Target were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Target by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 22.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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