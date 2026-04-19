Target Corporation $TGT Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Target were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Trading Up 3.1%

Target stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here