Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,294 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Target were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,212 shares of the retailer's stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Down 0.1%

TGT stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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