Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,299,351 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Target worth $1,002,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here