Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,017 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Target worth $55,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $587,903,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock worth $170,278,000 after buying an additional 533,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock worth $311,911,000 after buying an additional 461,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $130.00 price objective on Target in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.93.

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Target Trading Up 0.1%

TGT opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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