Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 19,442 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Target by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Stock Up 1.4%

TGT stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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