Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 396,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.33% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 851.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 367.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $979,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,405,891.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $803,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 817,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,692,857.21. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,807,327. Insiders own 9.64% of the company's stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.34. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($12.94). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $194.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for conditions with significant unmet needs, particularly in eye care. The company is based in Irvine, California. Its lead product, Xdemvy (lotilaner ophthalmic solution), is an FDA-approved treatment for Demodex blepharitis in adults. The therapy targets Demodex mites, which are associated with the eyelid condition, and is marketed in the United States. Tarsus was founded in 2016 and was built around developing treatments that target parasites linked to human disease.

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