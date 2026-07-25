Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Position Reduced by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,300,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,256 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,843,198.40. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $5.52 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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