RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,435,190 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,879,542 shares during the quarter. Taysha Gene Therapies makes up about 1.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.34% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $148,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,115,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 534.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,975,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,244 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,313,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 542,361 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.4% during the second quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,400 shares of the company's stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 878,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,046 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company's stock.

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Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TSHA opened at $4.12 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, genetically driven diseases. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company was founded in 2019 and has built its programs around adeno-associated virus delivery technology. The company's lead program, TSHA-102, is an investigational gene therapy being developed for Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Taysha's research has also included gene therapy programs for other rare diseases, including giant axonal neuropathy.

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