Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 186.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,908 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 392,937 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $273,917,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,244,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 2,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 193,045 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $99.00 price target on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.64. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of C$0.88 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.31%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops and operates natural gas pipelines, storage facilities and power-generation assets. Its pipelines transport natural gas from producing regions to utilities, industrial customers and other markets. The company's natural gas network serves customers across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy also has interests in power generation, including its investment in Bruce Power, a nuclear electricity producer in Ontario.

See Also

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