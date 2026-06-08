TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,466 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of StandardAero worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 45.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,428,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 759,694 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,755 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 945,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StandardAero by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,384 shares of the company's stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92,514 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Stock Up 0.2%

SARO stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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