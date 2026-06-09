TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Vaxcyte worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,500. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,622.88. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $670,901. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

See Also

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