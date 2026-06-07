TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $41,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.55 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $175.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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