TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,182 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,272,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported encouraging progress on its obesity and cardiometabolic pipeline, including updates on retatrutide, reinforcing confidence that the company has multiple blockbuster weight-loss drugs in development. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported encouraging progress on its obesity and cardiometabolic pipeline, including updates on retatrutide, reinforcing confidence that the company has multiple blockbuster weight-loss drugs in development. Positive Sentiment: The company is also highlighting broader pipeline strength in hematology, with upcoming EHA data presentations and acquisition-related assets that could diversify revenue beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

The company is also highlighting broader pipeline strength in hematology, with upcoming EHA data presentations and acquisition-related assets that could diversify revenue beyond obesity drugs. Positive Sentiment: Lilly signed a $1.9 billion partnership with Ascidian Therapeutics to develop RNA-based kidney disease treatments, signaling a push into new high-value therapeutic areas and supporting the “not just a weight-loss stock” thesis. Article Title

Lilly signed a $1.9 billion partnership with Ascidian Therapeutics to develop RNA-based kidney disease treatments, signaling a push into new high-value therapeutic areas and supporting the “not just a weight-loss stock” thesis. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around more M&A, including Lilly’s dealmaker saying investors should expect additional acquisitions, may be lifting sentiment by pointing to further pipeline expansion funded by GLP-1 cash flow. Article Title

Commentary around more M&A, including Lilly’s dealmaker saying investors should expect additional acquisitions, may be lifting sentiment by pointing to further pipeline expansion funded by GLP-1 cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion pieces and stock-prediction articles compared Lilly favorably with other names, reinforcing positive investor perception but not adding new fundamental news. Article Title

Several opinion pieces and stock-prediction articles compared Lilly favorably with other names, reinforcing positive investor perception but not adding new fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundup articles and broader pharma coverage were mostly watchlist items, with little direct impact on Lilly’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Industry roundup articles and broader pharma coverage were mostly watchlist items, with little direct impact on Lilly’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Lilly also drew attention for its ultimatum to 340B hospitals to share claims data or risk losing discounts, which could create friction with providers and add some policy-related overhang. Article Title

Lilly also drew attention for its ultimatum to 340B hospitals to share claims data or risk losing discounts, which could create friction with providers and add some policy-related overhang. Negative Sentiment: One article noted the Ascidian deal announcement was followed by a modest stock decline, suggesting some traders may be cautious about deal costs even if the strategic rationale looks strong. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,081.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $965.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,011.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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