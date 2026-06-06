TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $70,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $332.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.71 and a 200-day moving average of $378.97.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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