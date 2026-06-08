TD Asset Management Inc Has $20.14 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AutoZone by 52.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,763 shares of the company's stock worth $43,667,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,116.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,928.11 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3,393.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,538.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.36 earnings per share. AutoZone's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,526.00 to $4,023.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

See Also

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