TD Asset Management Inc Has $219.94 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $219,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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