TD Asset Management Inc Has $24.13 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,644 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here