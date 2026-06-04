TD Asset Management Inc Has $279.21 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $279,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 144,506 shares of the company's stock worth $44,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GE opened at $315.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average price is $297.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $232.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here