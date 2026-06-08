TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.24 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,800 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of XPO worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,245 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,327,000 after acquiring an additional 241,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 0.1%

XPO opened at $219.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.50. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $231.46.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on XPO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $222.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.95.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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