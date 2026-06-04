TD Asset Management Inc Has $404.28 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,688 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $404,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $474.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $480.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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