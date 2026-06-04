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TD Asset Management Inc Has $426.79 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Curtiss-Wright logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Asset Management trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter but still held 774,195 shares worth about $426.8 million, making it a major institutional owner.
  • Curtiss-Wright reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.48 beating estimates and revenue of $913.69 million topping expectations, while sales rose 13.4% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, and analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $746.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,195 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $426,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $2,781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $734.92 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $718.44 and its 200-day moving average is $655.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $443.00 and a 52 week high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total value of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,224.28. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,919. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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