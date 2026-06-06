TD Asset Management Inc Has $47.96 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.37% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $97,397,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,080.64. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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