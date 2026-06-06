TD Asset Management Inc Has $51.91 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $51,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,913 shares of company stock worth $426,806. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:BDX opened at $151.33 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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