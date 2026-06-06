TD Asset Management Inc Has $54.96 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,658 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $54,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,677,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $867,480,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,726,105 shares of the software company's stock worth $881,704,000 after purchasing an additional 79,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,683 shares of the software company's stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

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Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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