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TD Asset Management Inc Has $57.38 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Cooper Companies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Asset Management reduced its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, but still held 700,036 shares valued at about $57.4 million.
  • Cooper Companies reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $1.21 and revenue of $1.08 billion, both ahead of estimates. Revenue also rose 7.9% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive: several firms trimmed price targets, while the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $82.64.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies.

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,036 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 58,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of Cooper Companies worth $57,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update
  • Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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