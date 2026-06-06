TD Asset Management Inc Has $61.11 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $61,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,600 shares of company stock worth $3,163,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

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Vistra Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:VST opened at $148.72 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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