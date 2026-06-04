TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 2,100,544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of Amphenol worth $552,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 299,741 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $49,524,000 after buying an additional 180,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

APH stock opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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