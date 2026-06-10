TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,853 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $455,000.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,315,480. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,005,236.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,769,676 shares in the company, valued at $938,092,241.72. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,161,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,845,030 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

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CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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