Free Trial
→ Read this warning immediately (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

TD Asset Management Inc Invests $20.27 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Asset Management Inc opened a new position in Novo Nordisk during the fourth quarter, buying 398,408 shares worth about $20.27 million.
  • Institutional interest in Novo Nordisk remains broad, with several large hedge funds and asset managers increasing holdings; institutions and hedge funds now own 11.54% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: Novo Nordisk currently has a “Hold” consensus rating, with an average price target of $65.56, while the shares recently traded around $42.93.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Novo Nordisk A/S.

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,611,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,871,000 after acquiring an additional 189,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVO opened at $42.93 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines