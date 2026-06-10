TD Asset Management Inc Invests $9 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,913 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sandisk by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,561 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,186,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,646.54 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $1,861.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.55.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here