TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 103,466 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.79% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $62,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,014.80. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,834. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Key Halozyme Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics article

One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by the CEO was disclosed, but the trades were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which typically lessens investor concern. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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