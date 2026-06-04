TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.62% of McKesson worth $618,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,447,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 6,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,773 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $740.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.07. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $968.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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