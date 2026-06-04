TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,567 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 1,378,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $206,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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