TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,024 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,410,575,000 after acquiring an additional 162,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,080.95 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,058.36 and its 200-day moving average is $913.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock worth $11,569,731. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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