TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 516,628 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,451 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 516,628 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Elanco Animal Health worth $36,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

View Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

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